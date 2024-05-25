IPL 2024 | KKR will be favourites to win the title clash: Matthew Hayden & Kevin Pietersen

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen too believes KKR are front-runners to win the IPL crown this time.

"I didn't like the way the Sunrisers threw in the towel the other evening in Ahmedabad, and I think it's going to put them on the back foot for the start on Sunday.

"The way they just finished that game off, Pat Cummins gave Travis Head the ball, and Shreyas Iyer just went bang, bang, bang. It'll give KKR a lot of confidence going into the finals knowing that they've already beaten SRH a couple of days ago," Pietersen said.

"So it's going to be really hard for the Sunrisers to get up, but I think they will because they won the SA20, so they know how to win. They've got a structure that knows how to win, and when you've got that belief within the franchise, that belief within the ownership, then momentum has its own way."

Pietersen feels toss will play a crucial factor but KKR's positive mindset will definitely hand them an edge over SRH.

"The toss is 50-50. I actually think that you have to consider the possibility of dew and also be prepared if it doesn't come. It's all about the mindset and confidence coming into this fixture.

"That's where I think KKR have an advantage, given the way they've played, their convincing win in qualifier one, and their preparation over the last three or four days.

"Also, look at their key players: the form of Sunil Narine at the top of the order, the batting form of Venkatesh Iyer, the skipper Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 50 in the last game, and their impressive bowlers, especially the spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Narine. They have a squad full of match-winners," he said.