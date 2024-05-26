IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders storm to third title win

Chennai: There’s never really a perfect time for the perfect dismissal for it typically becomes a moment unto itself, an entity which transcends the circumstances it was delivered in.

However, when that dismissal happens to bellwether the happenings of the foreseeable future, it falls in the category of something mythical.

On the wings of this wizardry, Kolkata Knight Riders posted an eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League final to claim their third crown.

But, we need to get back to those micro-seconds which followed the ball curling out of Mitchell Starc’s slender fingers after Kolkata were asked to bowl.

In-form Sunrisers opener Abhishek Sharma was shaping up to defend the line of the ball. Technically, the left-hander did nothing wrong. But, the ball was designed to pitch on an angled seam and shape away. It did, and how, at 139.1 kmph. Abhishek had no chance.

Even as the blinking stumps lay strewn on the ground, and Starc betrayed the magic of the delivery with a simple celebration (perhaps a legacy of such crackers can do this to a bowler), you knew Kolkata had struck a first blow. It was as telling the optics suggested.

What the Sunrisers didn’t know then was they would endure many more such hits as they grappled to wrap their minds around the behemoth that Kolkata’s bowling unit is. En route this soul-sapping, target-setting exercise, the Sunrisers were restricted to an embarrassing 113 all out in 18.3 overs.