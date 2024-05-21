Home
IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5 batters to watch out for

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The team will play to secure their place for a place in the final. Here we look at the five batters to watch out for in the match.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 07:00 IST
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 07:00 IST

An explosive opener and a versatile batsman, Travis Head had played some crucial innings for SRH in the tournament and his consistently to score big runs on top order makes him a key player to keep an eye on.

Credit: PTI

Sunil Narine has outshined everyone in this tournament so far with his impeccable performances. His aggressive batting style and consistency to score quick runs makes him a potent threat for SRH.

Credit: PTI

A young and talented opener, Abhishek Sharma has shown great promise with his elegant stroke play and ability to play long innings in the tournament so far. His ability to anchor the innings and play under pressure makes him a true match-winner.

Credit: PTI

The KKR captain Shreyas Iyer is renowned for his leadership and finishing abilities. His tactical acumen and calm demeanor under pressure are invaluable.

Credit: PTI

A dynamic wicket-keeper batsman, Heinrich Klaasen's aggressive batting and ability to finish games is crucial for SRH to secure his place in finals.

Credit: PTI

Published 21 May 2024, 07:00 IST
