IPL 2024: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan blasts Harsha Bhogle for 'putting Chennai guys down', later deletes post

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was on the receiving end of former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's wrath over his remarks on Chennai Super Kings.
Bhogle had posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that while the runs made by CSK were "fine" they might later regret not scoring more run before the Mumbai Indians came to bat.
"206 is a fine score but on this surface, with a bit of dew coming in and not many bowling options, #CSK will think they needed another 20," Bhogle had posted on X amid the CSK vs MI match last week.
Reacting to this, Sivaramakrishnan accused Bhogle of attempting to put Chennai down.
"You guys love to put Chennai guys down, you have done it with me but not with csk. Mumbai freaks," he replied.
He went on to question Bhogle's contribution towards Indian cricket.
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan on Twitter is a mood pic.twitter.com/WSdh1gS1tC— Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) April 15, 2024
However, Sivaramakrishnan later deleted his replies.
Meanwhile, the prediction proved to be false after the CSK bowlers restricted MI to 186/6.
While Bhogle had predicted CSK to regret not making 20 extra runs, Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana came up with his best IPL figures, grabbing four wickets as Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.
Pathirana took the wickets of Ishan Kishan (23), Surya Kumar Yadav (0), Tilak Varma (31) and Romario Shepherd (1) to return figures of 4 for 28 as MI lost the steam in the chase of an imposing 206/4, managing to score 186 for six.
After their loss, Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard is "sick and fed up" of people pinpointing particular individuals for the team's losses as he urged fans not to "nitpick" struggling captain Hardik Pandya after MI lost to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs in their Indian Premier League match here.
CSK legend MS Dhoni took 26 runs off Pandya’s final over with the help of three consecutive sixes as the MI skipper struggled for right line and length while also bowling two wides at a crucial time.
Pandya finished with figures of 2 for 43 from his four overs and also had a tough time with the bat, managing a mere two runs off six balls at a crucial juncture of the game.
Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya could not hide his appreciation for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's tactical acumen following his team's 20-run loss to Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.
While Dhoni's barrage of three sixes and a hurriedly-completed two runs off the fourth and last delivery was something that gave CSK the winning cushion, it was the former India skipper's reading of the game from behind the stumps that Pandya felt made the difference on a belter of a track.
"They (CSK) were smart with their plans and used the longer boundary well. They got the hang of it and they have a man behind the stumps telling them what's working," said Pandya after his side failed to chase 206 despite Rohit Sharma smashing his second IPL century and batting from start to finish.
