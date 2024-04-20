IPL 2024: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan blasts Harsha Bhogle for 'putting Chennai guys down', later deletes post

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was on the receiving end of former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's wrath over his remarks on Chennai Super Kings.

Bhogle had posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that while the runs made by CSK were "fine" they might later regret not scoring more run before the Mumbai Indians came to bat.

"206 is a fine score but on this surface, with a bit of dew coming in and not many bowling options, #CSK will think they needed another 20," Bhogle had posted on X amid the CSK vs MI match last week.

Reacting to this, Sivaramakrishnan accused Bhogle of attempting to put Chennai down.

"You guys love to put Chennai guys down, you have done it with me but not with csk. Mumbai freaks," he replied.

He went on to question Bhogle's contribution towards Indian cricket.