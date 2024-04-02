JOIN US
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs

Opener Quinton de Kock's entertaining fifty and Nicholas Pooran's late charge powered Lucknow Super Giants to 181 for five against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match here on Tuesday.
Last Updated 02 April 2024, 17:42 IST

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Opener Quinton de Kock hit 8 fours and 5 sixes in his entertaining 56-ball 81 before Nicholas Pooran smashed five sixes en route a 21-ball 40 not out to power LSG to 181 for five.

In reply, RCB were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs.

Mayank Yadav (3/14) once again produced a sensational spell of fast bowling, claiming three wickets.

Brief Scored:

Lucknow Super Giants: 181 for 5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 81; Glenn Maxwell 2/23).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 153 all out in 19.4 overs ( Mahipal Lomror 33, Rajat Patidar 29; Mayank Yadav 3/14).

(Published 02 April 2024, 17:42 IST)
