IPL 2024 | Marcus Stoinis' fifty, Yash Thakur's fifer fashion Lucknow Super Giants's 33-run win over Gujarat Titans

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants was clinical while registering a 33-run win over Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 match here on Sunday.

The Gujarat side could not mount a strong chase of 164, and ended at 130 all out as LS'’s pacer Yash Thakur (5/30) and spinner Krunal Pandya (3/11) came up with impact efforts.

For GT, only opener B Sai Sudharsan (31, 23b) could offer some resistance.