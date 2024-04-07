JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024 | Marcus Stoinis' fifty, Yash Thakur's fifer fashion Lucknow Super Giants's 33-run win over Gujarat Titans

For GT, only opener B Sai Sudharsan (31, 23b) could offer some resistance.
Last Updated 07 April 2024, 17:57 IST

Follow Us

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants was clinical while registering a 33-run win over Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 match here on Sunday.

The Gujarat side could not mount a strong chase of 164, and ended at 130 all out as LS'’s pacer Yash Thakur (5/30) and spinner Krunal Pandya (3/11) came up with impact efforts.

For GT, only opener B Sai Sudharsan (31, 23b) could offer some resistance.

Earlier, Marcus Stoinis made a fine fifty as LSG made 163 for five.

LSG rode on Stoinis' (58, 43b, 4x4s, 2x6s) solid effort to reach a par total.

Other contributions came from skipper KL Rahul (33, 31b) and Nicholas Pooran (32, 22b).

For GT, pacers Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande took two wickets apiece.

Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 163 for five in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 58, KL Rahul 33, Nicholas Pooran; Umesh Yadav 2/22, Darshan Nalkande 2/21) beat Gujarat Titans: 130 all out in 18.5 overs (Sai Sudharsan 31; Yash Thakur 5/30, Krunal Pandya 3/11) by 33 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 April 2024, 17:57 IST)
Sports NewsCricketGujarat TitansIPLLucknow Super Giants

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT