IPL 2024: MI post 234/5 against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians posted an imposing 234 for 5 against Delhi Capitals on a placid track in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Former skipper Rohit Sharma provided a blazing start, scoring 49 off 27 balls and added 80 for the opening stand in just 7 overs with Ishan Kishan (42 off 23 balls), while Hardik Pandya (39 off 33 balls) and Tim David (45 not out off 21 balls) also got useful runs at the back-end.