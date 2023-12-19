IPL 2024 Auction Live: Starc, Coetzee among potential top buys at mega cricket event

The former Mumbai Indians skipper's future remains under a cloud of doubt after being divested of captaincy.
The mini auctions of IPL have always been intriguing because of high demand-short supply ratio of players, especially, quality Indian talent.
Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan believed that the combination of mentor Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer could help the team to resurrect its fortunes in the IPL 2024.
Unlike the mega auction which will be held in 2025, this auction will help teams identify their role players while maintaining their core. In some cases, they will also look to bolster their core, but for the most part, teams will hold aloft their paddles to improve their overall balance.
Read more
The mini auctions are pretty much like the January transfer window in European football where teams just like to fill the cracks. However, some clubs who couldn’t complete the business in the summer pursue it in the winter and there have been instanc...
Read more