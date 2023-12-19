JOIN US
Homesportscricket

LIVE
IPL 2024 Auction Live: Starc, Coetzee among potential top buys at mega cricket event

Some of the world's top cricketers will go under the hammer in Dubai today ahead of the in This will be the first time that the auction will be held overseas, and expectedly, Dubai is the venue for the December 19 event.
Last Updated 19 December 2023, 06:51 IST

Highlights
06:5119 Dec 2023

IPL auction strategy: What kind of players will teams bid for and why

03:1619 Dec 2023

DH Deciphers | A look at the anatomy of the IPL mini auction

03:1619 Dec 2023

Masters of the moolah

06:5119 Dec 2023

Will Rohit Sharma stay at Mumbai Indians?

The former Mumbai Indians skipper's future remains under a cloud of doubt after being divested of captaincy.

Read more

06:5119 Dec 2023

IPL auction strategy: What kind of players will teams bid for and why

The mini auctions of IPL have always been intriguing because of high demand-short supply ratio of players, especially, quality Indian talent.

Read more

06:5119 Dec 2023

'Notorious winner' Gambhir alongside Shreyas can transform KKR: Morgan

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan believed that the combination of mentor Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer could help the team to resurrect its fortunes in the IPL 2024.

Read more

03:1619 Dec 2023

DH Deciphers | A look at the anatomy of the IPL mini auction

Unlike the mega auction which will be held in 2025, this auction will help teams identify their role players while maintaining their core. In some cases, they will also look to bolster their core, but for the most part, teams will hold aloft their paddles to improve their overall balance.

Read more

03:1619 Dec 2023

Masters of the moolah

The mini auctions are pretty much like the January transfer window in European football where teams just like to fill the cracks. However, some clubs who couldn’t complete the business in the summer pursue it in the winter and there have been instanc...

Read more

Sports NewsCricketDubaiIndian Premier LeagueIPL Auction

