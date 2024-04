Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Romario Shepherd clobbered 32 runs off Anrich Nortje's 20th over as MI batting unit fired in unison to post an imposing 234 for five.

In reply, despite a 27-ball 71 from Tristan Stubbs, DC were restricted to 205 for eight.