IPL 2024 opening ceremony date, time, venue: A R Rahman, Akshay Kumar among others to perform

The 17th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick start on Friday (March 22).
The opening ceremony -- which will commence at 6:30 pm -- will witness a performance by music composer A R Rahman at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Singer Sonu Nigam will also enthral the crowd with his soulful performance.
Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar will also treat the fans at the glittering ceremony. The five-time Grammy Award-nominated artist and co-founder of Swedish House Mafia DJ Axwell is also set to entertain the crowd with his signature beats and infectious energy.
While the Bollywood stars and singers will lighten up the evening, former Indian captains M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli will also be attending the ceremony as the first match is scheduled to take place at 8 pm between reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Just ahead of the opening encounter, former India skipper and the wicketkeeper-batter M S Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy to batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.
How to watch IPL 2024 on TV in India?
The rights to broadcast IPL 2024 on TV was acquired by Star Network. So, fans can tune in to the channel to match IPL matches live.
How to watch it online?
For online streaming, fans can catch live matches on the JioCinema app or website.
Where are the matches being played?
All matches this season will be hosted across 10 cities in India, including Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium of Mohali in Chandigarh, Vishakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Jaipur. No IPL matches will be played in New Delhi.
Teams in IPL 2024
The teams in IPL2 024 are :- Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, SunRisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans.
(Published 22 March 2024, 08:48 IST)