IPL 2024: Parag, Samson help Rajasthan Royals post 196/3 against Gujarat Titans

Riyan Parag (76 off 48) and skipper Sanju Samson (68 not out of 38 ball) made stroke-filled half centuries as Rajasthan Royals posted a challenging total of 196 for three after being put into bat by Gujarat Titans in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Jaipur on Wednesday.

Earlier GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl.