JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Parag, Samson help Rajasthan Royals post 196/3 against Gujarat Titans

The toss of the match in Jaipur was delayed by 25 minutes due to rain.
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 15:59 IST

Follow Us

Riyan Parag (76 off 48) and skipper Sanju Samson (68 not out of 38 ball) made stroke-filled half centuries as Rajasthan Royals posted a challenging total of 196 for three after being put into bat by Gujarat Titans in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Jaipur on Wednesday.

Earlier GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl.

In the GT playing XI, Matthew Wade came in for Kane Williamson, and Abhinav Manohar was included in place of BR Sharath.

The toss was delayed by 25 minutes due to rain.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 April 2024, 15:59 IST)
Sports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansIPLRajasthan Royals

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT