IPL 2024 | People can talk anything they want to; I know my game better: Kohli on his strike rate

However, the likes of Sunil Gavaskar had questioned his lack of intent against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday when he made 51 off 43 balls. His knock was in stark contrast to Rajat Patidar's uber aggressive 50 off 20 balls.

"There's a reason why you do it for 15 years, for me, it's just about doing my job. It's kind of muscle memory for me now. People can talk anything they want to, they can talk about me not able to push on (strike rate) and me not playing spin well. But you yourself know the game better," Kohli said after the match.