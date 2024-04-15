IPL 2024: Pollard defends Pandya, says 'sick & fed up' of people pinpointing individuals for team's losses

“You're going to have those days. I'm sick and fed up of just looking to pinpoint at individuals. Cricket is a team sport at the end of the day," Pollard said at the post-match press conference Sunday night.

“He (Pandya) is a confident guy. He has been great around the group. In cricket, you have good days and you have bad days. I'm seeing an individual who's working bloody hard to continue his skill and to ply his trade.”

Pollard reminded fans about the possibility of Pandya being picked for India’s T20 World Cup campaign, saying if that happens everyone would be ‘singing his praises’.

"This is an individual that's going to represent the country in less than six weeks’ time. We're all going to be cheering for him and want him to do well," said the West Indian who himself is a MI legend.

"It's about high time that we try to encourage and try to stop nitpick. See if we can get the best out of one of the great all-rounders India could ever produce.

“He can bat, he can bowl, he can field. He has an X factor about him. I hope very well deep down within my heart that when he comes out on top, I'll sit back and I'll watch everyone sing his praises.”

The match witnessed intermittent booing of Pandya who struggled with both bat and ball and also received criticism from former England captain Kevin Pietersen who claimed that the MI skipper has been ‘smiling too much’.

Pollard said he is seeing Pandya evolving and backed him to turn things around.

“As an individual, you have to evolve as well. When you're young and there's that youthful exuberance, you go out and you do things in a certain manner. But the older that you get, at times, responsibility sort of kicks in, accountability to teams sort of kicks in,” he said.

“What I'm seeing is a guy that is evolving. Obviously, we as individuals, we want to see certain things, but sometimes the game does not demand certain things.”