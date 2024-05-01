IPL 2024: Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar restrict Chennai Super Kings to 162/7

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad remained rock solid, scoring a half-century despite some incisive spin bowling by Punjab Kings (PBKS) spin duo of Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar, which restricted the five-time champions to 162 for 7 in an IPL match on Wednesday.

Gaikwad smashed a 48-ball 62 even as Harpreet (2/17) managed to tie down the CSK top-order, grabbing the prized wickets of opener Ajinkya Rahane (29) and Shivam Dube (0).