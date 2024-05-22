IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals end RCB’s dream run

All that hope and expectations cultivated through a month of toil and some good fortune dissipated in the hot and dry air of the Narendra Modi stadium on Wednesday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru crashed out of the IPL-17 after being outdone by a determined Rajasthan Royals.

The Royal Challengers came into the do-or-die Eliminator clash buzzing with confidence, having won six games on the bounce and miraculously securing the final play-off ticket which seemed out of bounds following a wretched opening half where they posted just one win in eight games.

Inaugural champions Rajasthan, on the other hand, were on a free-fall after failing to win a single game in their last five appearances with one of them being washed out. The momentum was totally on Royal Challengers’ side, especially given the individual form of most of their players.

The contrasting form of the two sides was there to be seen here on Wednesday. Despite stuttering with the bat in reaching a below-par 172/8 and then taken to the cleaners by Rajasthan openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tom Kohler-Cadmore where they misfielded and dropped a catch, Royal Challengers never lost belief as they kept themselves in the hunt by picking up wickets at regular intervals.