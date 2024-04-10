IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - 5 batters to watch out for

Jos Buttler is a versatile batsman and is capable of accelerating runs in any situation.
Sai Sudharsan has emerged as a key batsmen in Gujarat Titans' batting line up. His aggressive approach and ability to score quick runs has made him a vital cog.
Riyan Parag is a batting genius, his aggressive approach and ability to score quick runs can turn the match in his team's favour at any point.
A dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, Sanju Samson is best known for his attacking strokeplay and ability to score runs under pressure.
A talented young batsman, Shubman Gill is known for his elegant strokeplay and ability to play match-winning innings.
(Published 10 April 2024, 05:08 IST)