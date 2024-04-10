JOIN US
sports cricket

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - 5 batters to watch out for

Here's a list of 5 batsmen who are captivating to watch in today's IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 05:08 IST

Jos Buttler is a versatile batsman and is capable of accelerating runs in any situation.

Credit: PTI

Sai Sudharsan has emerged as a key batsmen in Gujarat Titans' batting line up. His aggressive approach and ability to score quick runs has made him a vital cog.

Credit: PTI

Riyan Parag is a batting genius, his aggressive approach and ability to score quick runs can turn the match in his team's favour at any point.

Credit: PTI

A dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, Sanju Samson is best known for his attacking strokeplay and ability to score runs under pressure.

Credit: PTI

A talented young batsman, Shubman Gill is known for his elegant strokeplay and ability to play match-winning innings.

Credit: PTI

(Published 10 April 2024, 05:08 IST)
