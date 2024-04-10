IPL 2024: RCB still has lot of time to turns things back, says Topley

"You can take away the fact that it is the overseas batters (only) and you can probably say, Virat has had quite a load in the run-scoring department," Topley replied when asked if the failure of the overseas batters has had a strong impact on RCB's fortunes this season.

"I do not think anyone needs to be an expert to sort of look at everyone's performances and say they haven't been up to scratch and that's all aspects of the game, and obviously now we've had five games," he said.

Topley said it is "still relatively young" in the tournament and the RCB side have enough fire in the belly to turn around their fortunes.

"The exciting part is that it's still relatively young into the tournament. There's a lot still to play for and what is exciting is that there's a lot of time to turn that around and still showcase how good we are.

"At the start of the season (the goal) is to qualify for the finals. To there's still an opportunity to do that, we're working hard to make that achievable," he added.

RCB have lost seven out of their 10 matches so far at the Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai Indians.

"It's always dangerous when things haven't been going so well for a side, there's even more of an emphasis to go out and put the onus on the opposition. We need to put them under pressure and we'll be doing everything we can to do that," he added.

Meanwhile, a lot of the big guns from both Mumbai and Bengaluru camps opted for rest on the pre-match day. While MI skipper Hardik Pandya did not train along with Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma was present during the training session and also batted.

Similarly, Kohli, who had trained in the afternoon along with du Plessis, Maxwell and a few others on Tuesday, opted for rest on the match eve.