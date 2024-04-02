JOIN US
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants - 5 batsmen to watch out for

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gears up to take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th game of IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, here we take a look at the five batters who could emerge as the match winners.
Last Updated 02 April 2024, 05:25 IST

The RCB's run-machine Virat Kohli seems to be in good touch with the bat and has scored good runs with precision and control. His ability to dominate bowling attacks makes him a prized asset for RCB.

Credit: PTI

With elegant stroke play and the ability to anchor an innings or accelerate as needed, KL Rahul is a key player for LSG.

Credit: PTI

Faf du Plessis is a T20 powerhouse known for his explosive batting at the top of the order. Known for a plethora of innovative strokes, Faf is one of the batsmen who is expected to perform well for the team.

Credit: PTI

A dynamic opener with a penchant for big-hitting, Quinton de Kock is a T20 expert who can change the course of a game with his aggressive batting.

Credit: PTI

Glenn Maxwell is a dynamic all-rounder, and is known for his explosive batting. Maxwell's ability to play under pressure makes him a player to watch out for.

Credit: PTI

(Published 02 April 2024, 05:25 IST)
