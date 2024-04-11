JOIN US
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Here we list five bowlers who will be a treat to the eyes in today's game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.
Last Updated 11 April 2024, 06:36 IST

Express fast bowler, Reece Topley can trouble batsmen with his pace and bounce.

Express fast bowler, Reece Topley can trouble batsmen with his pace and bounce.

Credit: PTI

Master of death bowling, Jasprit Bumrah is capable of stifling opposition batsmen.

Master of death bowling, Jasprit Bumrah is capable of stifling opposition batsmen.

Credit: PTI

A young bowler with a bright future, Yash Dayal has impressed with variations and his knack for taking wickets.

A young bowler with a bright future, Yash Dayal has impressed with variations and his knack for taking wickets.

Credit: Instagram/@imyash_dayal

Explosive all-rounder, Hardik Pandya is capable of turning the game with both bat and ball.

Explosive all-rounder, Hardik Pandya is capable of turning the game with both bat and ball.

Credit: PTI

Mohammed Siraj is known for his pace and accuracy and is one of the crucial bowlers to watch out for.

Mohammed Siraj is known for his pace and accuracy and is one of the crucial bowlers to watch out for.

Credit: PTI

(Published 11 April 2024, 06:36 IST)
