The toss in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at Jaipur has been delayed because of rain. at Jaipur on Wednesday.

The covers are off and the toss is scheduled to be held at 7.25.

RR are unbeaten so far, while GT have witnessed a mixed bag campaign so far, with two wins and and three loses out of five games.