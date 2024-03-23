IPL 2024: Shivam Dube reveals learning how to finish games from M S Dhoni

Chennai: India all-rounder Shivam Dube says he relishes finishing the crunch games -- an art he learnt by following his legendary CSK colleague M S Dhoni.

Dube played a crucial 34-run cameo and also shared an unbeaten 66-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (25 not out) to lead defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a six-wicket win over against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday.

"It was amazing. Finishing the game for Chennai is always something that amazes me. That's what I have learnt from Mahi bhai, and I try to do it every game," Dube told IPLT20.com.