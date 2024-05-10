IPL 2024: Shubman Gill, Sai Susharsan tons guide Gujarat Titans to 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings

Ahmedabad: Skipper Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan smashed brilliant hundreds in a record-equalling double hundred plus opening stand to power Gujarat Titans to a comfortable 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Friday.

Gujarat with this win stay alive in theory for a place in play-offs.

Sudharsan struck 103 off 51 balls with five fours and seven sixes while Gill scored season's first ton -- a sublime 104 off 55 balls with half a dozen sixes to help GT post a daunting 231 for 3 after being sent into bat.