IPL 2024: SRH big-hitters up against RR's spin stars in battle of nerves for place in final

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma or 'Travishek' as the duo is affectionately called by the fans, have taken power-hitting to a new level. Head (533 runs at 199.62) and Abhishek (470 at 207.04) have hit 72 sixes apart from 96 boundaries between them.