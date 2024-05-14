Home
IPL 2024: Stubbs, Porel power DC to 208/4 against LSG

It is a must-win game for both the teams to stay alive in the play-offs race.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 15:55 IST
Riding on quickfire half centuries from Abhishek Porel (55 off 33 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (57 not out off 25 balls), Delhi Capitals posted a challenging total of 208/4 after being put into bat by Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

After Porel's blazing start, Stubbs provided the late flourishes to DC innings.

More to follow...

