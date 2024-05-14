IPL 2024: Stubbs, Porel power DC to 208/4 against LSG

Riding on quickfire half centuries from Abhishek Porel (55 off 33 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (57 not out off 25 balls), Delhi Capitals posted a challenging total of 208/4 after being put into bat by Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

It is a must-win game for both the teams to stay alive in the play-off race.