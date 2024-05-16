IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans - 5 batters to watch out

Travis Head is known for his aggressive starts and consistent performances at the top of the order for SRH. His ability to dominate the powerplay and provide solid starts will be crucial for Sunrisers Hyderabad's match against Gujarat Titans.
Sai Sudharsan's ability to anchor the innings and contribute runs in crucial overs makes him a valuable asset.
Abhishek Sharma is known for his unorthodox shots and aggressive batting. He can be a game-changer in today's match.
Shubman Gill's elegant strokeplay and ability to convert starts into big scores make him a player to watch out for.
Heinrich Klaasen has all the ability to finish games with the bat and makes him indispensable player in today's game.
Published 16 May 2024, 05:42 IST