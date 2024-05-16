Home
IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans - 5 batters to watch out

Here we list five batters to keep an eye on in the crucial playoff race clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 05:42 IST
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 05:42 IST

Travis Head is known for his aggressive starts and consistent performances at the top of the order for SRH. His ability to dominate the powerplay and provide solid starts will be crucial for Sunrisers Hyderabad's match against Gujarat Titans.

Credit: PTI

Sai Sudharsan's ability to anchor the innings and contribute runs in crucial overs makes him a valuable asset.

Credit: PTI

Abhishek Sharma is known for his unorthodox shots and aggressive batting. He can be a game-changer in today's match.

Credit: PTI

Shubman Gill's elegant strokeplay and ability to convert starts into big scores make him a player to watch out for.

Credit: PTI

Heinrich Klaasen has all the ability to finish games with the bat and makes him indispensable player in today's game.

Credit: PTI

Published 16 May 2024, 05:42 IST
Sports NewsShubman GillCricketGujarat TitansIPLTravis HeadSunrisers Hyderabad

