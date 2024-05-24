Home
IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 5 bowlers to watch out for

After the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, Sunrisers Hyderabad, under Pat Cummins' captaincy, will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. The Royals have a second chance to reach the title clash after routing RCB's hopes in the current IPL season. SRH will face RR in the IPL 2024 qualifier 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Here we look at five bowlers to watch out for in the game.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 06:22 IST
Trent Boult led the Rajasthan bowling attack against RCB. Apart from bagging a wicket, he bowled a strict line, getting a wicket and impressed with an amazing economy. Boult is expected to perform well in tonight's fixture as well.

Credit: PTI Photo

An express pace bowler, T Natarajan can bowl tight lines and trouble batters with searing yorkers and bouncers. His pace and accuracy make him a dangerous proposition for RR's batting lineup.

Credit: PTI Photo

The RR spinner, Ashwin, is known for his wicket-taking ability and economical bowling. His variations in deliveries and consistency in performance make him a crucial player in tonight's game.

Credit: PTI Photo

One of the best fast bowlers in the tournament, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's ability to swing the ball makes him a lethal weapon, especially with the new ball.

Credit: PTI Photo

One of the best death bowlers for Rajasthan Royals, Avesh Khan has impressed with pinpoint accuracy and can be a potent threat for SRH in today's game.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 24 May 2024, 06:22 IST
