IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 5 bowlers to watch out for

After the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, Sunrisers Hyderabad, under Pat Cummins' captaincy, will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. The Royals have a second chance to reach the title clash after routing RCB's hopes in the current IPL season. SRH will face RR in the IPL 2024 qualifier 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Here we look at five bowlers to watch out for in the game.