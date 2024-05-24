IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Trent Boult led the Rajasthan bowling attack against RCB. Apart from bagging a wicket, he bowled a strict line, getting a wicket and impressed with an amazing economy. Boult is expected to perform well in tonight's fixture as well.
An express pace bowler, T Natarajan can bowl tight lines and trouble batters with searing yorkers and bouncers. His pace and accuracy make him a dangerous proposition for RR's batting lineup.
The RR spinner, Ashwin, is known for his wicket-taking ability and economical bowling. His variations in deliveries and consistency in performance make him a crucial player in tonight's game.
One of the best fast bowlers in the tournament, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's ability to swing the ball makes him a lethal weapon, especially with the new ball.
One of the best death bowlers for Rajasthan Royals, Avesh Khan has impressed with pinpoint accuracy and can be a potent threat for SRH in today's game.
Published 24 May 2024, 06:22 IST