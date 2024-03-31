IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, bat first against Gujarat Titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins called the coin correctly and opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

SRH have named an unchanged XI for the first of the weekend's double-head fixtures.

For GT, Noor Ahmad and Darshan Nalkande come in place of Spencer Johnson and Sai Kishore.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1. Travis Head 2. Mayank Agarwal 3. Abhishek Sharma 4. Aiden Markram 5. Heinrich Klaasen (wk) 6. Abdul Samad 7. Shahbaz Ahmed 8. Pat Cummins (capt) 9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10. Mayank Markande 11. Jaydev Unadkat

Gujarat Titans: 1. Shubman Gill (capt) 2. Wriddhiman Saha 3. Vijay Shankar 4. David Miller 5. Azmatullah Omarzai 6. Rahul Tewatia 7. Rashid Khan 8. Darshan Nalkande 9. Noor Ahmad 10. Umesh Yadav 11. Mohit Sharma