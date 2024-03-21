IPL 2024: Time, schedule, venue, all you need to know

While a precursor to the T20 World Cup scheduled to kickstart in June, in the US, cricket lovers worldwide are bracing for March 22 when the Indian Premier League will commence. Many players from the Indian team, including pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Rishabh Pant who missed the previous season are set to return to the field for IPL this time.

This season will also see Australian bowler Mitchell Starc making his debut in the IPL after his outstanding performance in the intra-squad Kolkata Knight Riders match. The BCCI as of now has announced the schedule for 21 matches, owing to the general elections— with voting scheduled to begin from April 19.

The tournament this season will see 10 teams battling for the TATA IPL trophy.

The cricket board has said that the schedule for the remaining matches shall also be announced later, while assuring that none of the matches will be played outside India.