IPL 2024: Time, schedule, venue, all you need to know

While a precursor to the T20 World Cup scheduled to kickstart in June, in the US, cricket lovers worldwide are bracing for March 22 when the Indian Premier League will commence. Many players from the Indian team, including pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Rishabh Pant who missed the previous season are set to return to the field for IPL this time.
This season will also see Australian bowler Mitchell Starc making his debut in the IPL after his outstanding performance in the intra-squad Kolkata Knight Riders match. The BCCI as of now has announced the schedule for 21 matches, owing to the general elections— with voting scheduled to begin from April 19.
The tournament this season will see 10 teams battling for the TATA IPL trophy.
The cricket board has said that the schedule for the remaining matches shall also be announced later, while assuring that none of the matches will be played outside India.
Venue and where to watch TATA IPL 2024
All matches this season will be hosted across 10 cities in India, including Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium of Mohali in Chandigarh, Vishakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Jaipur. No IPL matches will be played in New Delhi.
Star Sports will telecast the TATA IPL 2024 live in India, which will also be streamed on OTT platform JioCinema.
Teams in IPL2024, and matches beginning tomorrow
The teams in TATA IPL2024 are:- Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, SunRisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans.
The tournament's first match will begin at 6:30 pm on Friday between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chennai.
Adding to the weekend glory, Saturday is set to be a blast with two scheduled matches. The first match on March 23 shall begin at 2:30 pm between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Deccan Chargers (DC) at the newly developed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, in Mohali.
The second IPL match on Saturday will begin at 6:30 pm in Kolkata between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sun Riders Hyderabad (SRH).
Below is a list of the remaining matches with time and venue:
March 24 (Sunday): Two matches will be played. The first match will start at 2:30 pm in Jaipur between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The next match will begin at 6:30 pm between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad.
March 25 (Monday): RCB will go against PBKS in Bengaluru from 6:30 pm.
March 26 (Tuesday): The match between CSK and GT will begin at 6:30 pm in Chennai.
March 27 (Wednesday): SRH will go against Mumbai Indians (MI). The match will begin at 6:30 pm in Hyderabad.
March 28 (Thursday): RR will go against DC in Jaipur from 6:30 pm.
March 29 (Friday): RCB will go against KKR in Bengaluru from 6:30 pm.
March 30 (Saturday): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will go against PBKS in Lucknow from 6:30 pm.
March 31 (Sunday): Two matches will be played. The first battle will see GT going against SRH in Ahmedabad from 2:30 pm, followed by the next match between DC and CSK from 6:30 pm in Vishakhapatnam (Vizag).
April 1 (Monday): MI will go against RR in Mumbai from 6:30 pm.
April 2 (Tuesday): RCB will go against LSG in Bengaluru from 6:30 pm.
April 3 (Wednesday): DC will go against KKR in Vizag from 6:30 pm.
April 4 (Thursday): GT will go against PBKS in Ahmedabad from 6:30 pm.
April 5 (Friday): The match will begin at 6:30 pm in Hyderabad between SRH and CSK.
April 6 (Saturday): RR will go against RCB from 6:30 pm in Jaipur.
April 7 (Sunday): Two matches will be played. The first match will start between MI and DC at 2:30 pm in Mumbai. The next match will be between LSG and GT from 6:30 pm in Lucknow.