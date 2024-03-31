IPL 2024: Who is Mayank Yadav? Lucknow Super Giants' newest fast-bowling sensation

India unearthed a new fast-bowling star in Mayank Yadav (3/27), who stole the limelight with his searing pace amid the usual flurry of monstrous hits as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) humbled Punjab Kings by 21 runs in the IPL match in Lucknow on Saturday, March 30.
Opener Quinton de Kock top-scored for LSG with a 38-ball 54 but it was stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran's 21-ball 42, which infused life into his team's innings in the middle overs.
Yadav finished with figures of 3-27 to script Lucknow's victory by 21 runs and cranked up the pace to hit the 155.8 kmph-mark in his second over to jolt Punjab batters, who looked ill at ease against him.
Before the start of the 2024 season, LSG all-rounder Krunal Pandya had said that Mayank Yadav was one to watch out for in the ongoing edition of the tournament.
"Mayank's was the story of the night," Lucknow captain Nicholas Pooran said after their home victory. "It was an inspiring performance. Every person in the team is happy he got a chance and performed tonight. It was wonderful watching him from mid-off."
Who is Mayank Yadav?
Mayank Yadav, born on June 17, 2002, emerges as a promising pace bowler, catching the attention of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) which is eager to enhance their bowling prowess.
Mayank had played just two List A games before he was picked by LSG ahead of IPL 2022. He did not play a single match in the first season and was ruled out of the next season with a torn hamstring.
After he recovered from the injury, he played for North Zone in the 50-over Deodhar Trophy where he knocked out Rahul Tripathi's middle stump with a ripper.
"Last season also, I missed playing in IPL because of injury. I had side strain injury with rib fracture and that happened after Vizay Hazare. My effort is to give more attention to recovery and to myself, in training and physically."
It's natural that Mayank would get inspiration from a speed merchant -- South African great Dale Steyn.
“I look up to only one fast bowler, and that is Dale Steyn. He is my idol and I idolise him a lot.”
(With PTI and Reuters inputs)
