IPL 2024: Who is Mayank Yadav? Lucknow Super Giants' newest fast-bowling sensation

Who is Mayank Yadav?

Mayank Yadav, born on June 17, 2002, emerges as a promising pace bowler, catching the attention of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) which is eager to enhance their bowling prowess.

Mayank had played just two List A games before he was picked by LSG ahead of IPL 2022. He did not play a single match in the first season and was ruled out of the next season with a torn hamstring.

After he recovered from the injury, he played for North Zone in the 50-over Deodhar Trophy where he knocked out Rahul Tripathi's middle stump with a ripper.

"Last season also, I missed playing in IPL because of injury. I had side strain injury with rib fracture and that happened after Vizay Hazare. My effort is to give more attention to recovery and to myself, in training and physically."

It's natural that Mayank would get inspiration from a speed merchant -- South African great Dale Steyn.

“I look up to only one fast bowler, and that is Dale Steyn. He is my idol and I idolise him a lot.”

(With PTI and Reuters inputs)