<p>Shubman Gill's 47-ball ton against Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh on Friday propelled Gujarat Titans into the final of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL 2026</a>. It was the fastest century in a Playoffs match. That record could have been held by RR's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vaibhav%20sooryavanshi">Vaibhav Sooryavanshi</a> if he had not been dismissed on 97 and 96 in consecutive matches. </p><p>However, cricket is not a sport of "ifs" and "buts". The 15-year-old prodigy, who was one shot away from breaking Chris Gayle's world record for the fastest 100 in IPL, broke numerous records during his breakthrough season which saw him amass 776 runs at a mind-boggling strike rate of 237.30. </p><p>He faced just 327 balls across 16 matches, but 135 of them crossed the boundary line, including 72 sixes -- breaking IPL record that was held by 'Universe Boss' Gayle for 13 years. </p><p>A 684-run IPL season is considered brilliant. Sooryavanshi got those runs only from boundaries. </p><p>The sheer dominant and the awesome season that the Bihar-based opener had came with Six 50-plus scores, including a 36-ball hundred. Four of them in 16 or fewer balls. </p><p>Only four other batters have aggregated more than his tally of 766 runs across 18 seasons of the league. </p><p>He also became the second-fastest to reach 1,000 IPL runs, only behind Shaun Marsh, reaching the figure in 23 innings. He faced just 440 balls to get there, meaning every 100 runs came in only 44 balls, overtaking Andre Russell in terms of balls faced. </p><p>Sooryavanshi became the first uncapped player with two IPL centuries and also surpassed his opening partner Jaiswal's three-year-old record for most runs by an uncapped batter in an IPL season, by a margin of 151 runs.</p><p><strong>Strike rate redefined</strong> </p><p>A strike rate of 150 is considered good. Scoring 180 per 100 balls is dominance, but what Sooryavanshi has done has redefined the striking ability. </p><p>Sooryavanshi, who showed glimpses of brilliance in the previous season by striking at 206.56, upped his game further to finish at 237.31 this season. </p><p>Rest of the RR batters scored at 150, making it a massive 87-point difference between him and the team, another record in the IPL. The next best is 85.5-point difference by Jake Fraser-McGurk in 2024, who scored less than half the runs Sooryavanshi has amassed this season.</p><p>The youngster hit four half-centuries in 16 balls or fewer, only others who had two such knocks in a single season were Travis Head and Nicholas Pooran in the 2024 season. He reached the milestone in 16 balls in the Eliminator, equalling the fastest fifty in an IPL Playoff or knockout game. </p><p>The 36-ball hundred against SRH in Jaipur was the third-fastest in IPL history, with the second spot also occupied by him when he smashed 35-ball ton last year. </p><p><strong>Powerful Powerplays</strong> </p><p>Sooryavanshi's dominance came mostly in the Powerplay. He slammed 521 runs in the first six overs of the innings, the most by any batter in the phase. Previous record was held by David Warner, when he accumulated 467 runs in 2016. </p><p>The southpaw crossed fifty inside the Powerplay four times, equalling Head's record from 2024. </p><p>Overall, Sooryavanshi has gone past fifty five times during the opening phase of the match, only behind Warner's six. </p><p>The opener also slammed 46 sixes in the phase in just 223 balls. This is ridiculous as until the 2023, no IPL team had hit as many Powerplay sixes in an entire season. </p><p>In 2026 alone, Sooryavanshi alone hit more sixes than five teams in the Powerplay. </p><p><strong>Six hitting machine</strong></p><p>It was the big man from West Indies, Chris Gayle, who held the records for sixes in the IPL, setting the standards in early 2010s. However, Sooryavanshi has surpassed several of his records. </p><p>Gayle took 456 balls to hammer 59 sixes in IPL 2012, hitting a maximum every 7.7 balls. However, Sooryavanshi set a new record of 72 sixes in a single season. He took only 327 balls to reach there, aggregating a six every 4.5 balls. </p><p>Sooryavanshi was challenged by 46 bowlers in IPL 2026 and he hit 34 of them for sixes. Of the 12 who did not concede a single six to the wonder kid, only four bowled more than three balls to him.</p><p>Pace was never spared by the youngster as he smashed 648 runs at a strike rate of 239.11 against the quicker bowlers. He hit boundary almost every second ball. Even against spin, he struck at 228.57 from 56 balls.</p><p>Virat Kohli's 973-run aggregate in IP: 2016 might still be considered as one of the greatest seasons for a batter in the tournament, but Sooryavanshi has achieved is nothing short of spectacular. </p><p>16 innings. 776 runs. Five fifties. 36-ball century. 72 sixes. Striking at 237.31. Average of 48.50. </p><p>The season will be remembered for a 15-year-old redefining T20 batting. </p>