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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | 72 sixes, 776 runs: The jaw-dropping IPL season of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

He faced just 327 balls across 16 matches, but 135 of them crossed the boundary line, including 72 sixes -- breaking IPL record that was held by 'Universe Boss' Gayle for 13 years.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 07:04 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 07:04 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLvaibhav sooryanshi

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