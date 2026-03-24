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IPL 2026 | Aditya Birla Group-led consortium set to acquire RCB for Rs 16,700 crore

The United Spirits Limited is a subsidiary of UK-Diageo, and they were keen to move away from RCB as the team was not central to their business plans.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 17:04 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 17:04 IST
Sports NewsCricketRCBAditya Birla Group

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