<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi-stadium">Narendra Modi Stadium </a>in Ahmedabad will host the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-premier-league">Indian Premier League (IPL)</a> final on May 31, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Wednesday (May 6).</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bcci">BCCI </a>released the schedule for play-offs and final.</p><p>Qualifier 1 will be held at Dharamsala while New Chandigarh will host Qualifier 2 and the Eliminator.</p><p>The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was originally designated to host the final. </p><p>"However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned," a BCCI statement said.</p>.IPL 2026 | Bengaluru may lose out on hosting final over MLA ticket issue.<p>It is for the second year in a row and fourth overall that Ahmedabad will be hosting the IPL final. </p><p>Apart from last year, Ahmedabad had previously hosted the IPL final in 2022 and 2023.</p><p>"Following 70 high-intensity league-stage matches defined by outstanding performances and edge-of-the-seat moments, the tournament now enters its decisive phase. Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams in the standings, will be played on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, with a direct berth in the final at stake," a BCCI release said. </p><p>"The action will then move to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the third and fourth-placed teams. The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29, where the loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator to determine the second finalist.</p><p>The season will conclude with the grand final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad — the world’s largest cricket stadium — setting the stage for a spectacular finale," the BCCI statement added. </p>