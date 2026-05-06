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IPL 2026 | Ahmedabad to host final, Dharamsala, New Chandigarh to see play-offs and Eliminator

Qualifier 1 will be held at Dharamsala while New Chandigarh will host Qualifier 2 and Eliminator.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 07:10 IST
sportsSports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLAhmedabadNarendra Modi Stadium

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