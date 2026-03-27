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IPL 2026: Andy Flower presses the reset button for RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower called his team’s long-awaited title triumph last season the proudest moment.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 20:00 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 20:00 IST
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