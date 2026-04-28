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IPL 2026 | Anuj Rawat okay to play waiting game at Gujarat Titans

For a certain 26-year-old Anuj Rawat, the IPL has been a mixture of great and forgettable moments.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 16:58 IST
Sports NewsCricketGujarat TitansIPL

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