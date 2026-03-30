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IPL 2026 | Back-up act Duffy delivers on debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The 31-year-old Duffy got a chance to finally make his IPL debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 18:50 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 18:50 IST
sportsCricketIPLRCBSunrisers Hyderabad

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