<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> put up a batting masterclass against Chennai Super Kings at the at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tgs/bengaluru%20">Bengaluru </a>on Sunday. </p><p>After a slow start and not having scored a single boundary in the first three overs, RCB batters switched on and hammered 250/3 in the allotted 20 overs. The carnage began with Phil Salt's 46 (30) at the top of the order even after having lost Virat Kohli early. </p><p>Devdutt Padikkal continued his good form with a fluent half-century after taking his time to settle in. His 29-ball knock included five fours and two sixes. Once he was dismissed in the 15th over, it was the start of something special from Tim David and captain Rajat Patidar. </p>.IPL 2026 | Virat Kohli responds to trolls who call him 'overseas' player.<p>The duo added 99 runs off the next 36 balls as RCB raced past 200 and even touched 250. </p><p>David hammered eight sixes and three fours as he registered an unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls. None of the bowlers in the death were spared of his wrath as one of the balls even went outside the stadium.</p><p>Patidar was the one who counter-attacked in the beginning, smashing six sixes and a four as he was not out on 48 off just 19 balls. </p><p>Chasing the mammoth total of 251, CSK lost their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in the very first over to Jacob Duffy, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back Ayush Mhatre in the very next over. </p><p>The top 3 were back in the pavilion as Sanju Samson fell in the very next over as CSK got a horror start. </p><p>Sarfaraz Khan played a few shots as he raced to a 50 inside the powerplay but his innings was cut short by Krunal Pandya, who also picked the wicket of Kartik Sharma in the over after the powerplay. </p><p>Prashant Veer and Jamie Overton tried to consolidate but there were way too many runs to chase as Suyash Sharma finished with figured of 1/21 in his four overs. </p><p>At the death, Kumar came back to pick two more wickets as RCB registered their second win in as many matches. </p>