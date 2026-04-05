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IPL 2026 | Batting power gives RCB a comfortable 42-run win against CSK

Tim David and Rajat Patidar added 99 runs off 36 balls as RCB raced past 200 and even touched 250.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 18:03 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 18:03 IST
Sports NewsCSKCricketIPLRCB

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