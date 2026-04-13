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IPL 2026 | BCCI anti-corruption unit showcauses Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder

The PMOA protocols states clearly that Team Manager can use mobile phones but not in the dugout which tantamounts to a breach.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 15:31 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 15:31 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRajasthan Royals

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