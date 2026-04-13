<p>New Delhi: The Anti Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bcci">BCCI</a> has asked Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder to explain within 24 hours as to why he was using a cell phone in the dugout during an earlier IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati.</p>.<p>Bhinder was found scrolling his smart phone with teen sensation <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vaibhav-sooryavanshi">Vaibhav Sooryavanshi</a> by his side.</p>.<p>The PMOA protocols states clearly that Team Manager can use mobile phones but not in the dugout which tantamounts to a breach.</p>.IPL 2026 | Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings venue changed : Here is the reason .<p>"The ACSU has asked RR and Bhinder to explain in 24 hours as to why he used a cell phone. Obviously it needs to be also considered that he was in ventilation a few months back and may have used for medical reasons," a senior IPL office bearer told <em>PTI</em> on latest development.</p>.<p>While enquiry is ongoing on the alleged breach, Bhinder was very much present at the toss during Monday's game between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan-royals">RR</a> and SRH at the Uppal Stadium.</p>.<p>However there is a section in the BCCI which is also surprised that why is his health condition being mixed with following SOPs with regards to PMOA.</p>.<p>Incidentally Bhinder is also Sooryavanshi's "local guardian" and known to be deeply involved in decision making in teenager's career.</p>