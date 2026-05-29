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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026: BCCI bans smart sunglasses in PMOA, warns of action in case of violation

In an advisory to the league's franchises, the BCCI ACSU has stated that it has been noticed that some companies are marketing and selling smart sunglasses to players and support staff.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 06:13 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 06:13 IST
India NewsCricketIPLBCCI

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