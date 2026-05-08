<p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned unauthorised visitors from the hotel rooms of players, support staff and team officials in the the Indian Premier League (IPL) after incidents of 'misconduct and protocol violations' were flagged by the Board's Anti-Corruption Unit.</p><p>While warning of potential 'honey traps, legal liability and security risks', in an elaborate advisory for the 10 IPL franchises, the BCCI has said that written authorisation from the team managers would be a must for guests to have access to the players' and officials' rooms.</p>.BCCI to franchises: Prohibit unauthorized entry as there could be 'Honey Trap'.<p>"The advisory has been issued in light of certain incidents observed during ongoing season and is intended to reinforce the standards of professionalism, discipline, security awareness and protocol compliance expected from all stakeholders associated with IPL," said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia in a communication to the CEOs of the franchises.</p><p>The BCCI noted that certain players and support staff members have permitted unauthorised persons to access their hotel rooms without the knowledge or approval of the concerned Team Manager.</p><p>"In a number of instances, Team Manager was entirely unaware of the presence of such visitors. The practice is strictly prohibited with immediate effect," the notification ordered.</p><p>All players and support staff have now been given a Standard Operating Procedure that needs to be followed for the duration of the tournament.</p><p>It also banned players and support staff from leaving team hotels at "irregular hours" without informing their designated Security Liaison Officer and Team Integrity Officer.</p><p>Saikia said periodic checks might be conducted by the BCCI or the IPL Operations Team to ensure compliance with the guidelines and breaches would invite sanctions ranging from financial penalties to suspension or disqualification of the concerned player, support staff and team official.</p><p><strong>Owners barred from interacting during games</strong></p><p>The document also highlighted breaches by unspecified team owners, alleging that they have not maintained the sanctity of Players' And Match Officials Access.</p><p>"Specifically instances have been observed of IPL franchises owners attempting to communicate with, approach, hug, or otherwise physically interact with players during live match situations," the Board asserted.</p><p><strong>Prohibition of Vaping</strong></p><p>Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag was seen vaping in the dressing room balcony during a match, causing a uproar. Without naming Riyan, Saikia said indulging in a banned activity as per Indian law will not be tolerated by the Board.</p><p>"It's pertinent to note that vapes and electronic cigarettes is prohibited under applicable Indian Law.</p><p>"Any individual found engaging in such conduct within tournament premises isn't only violating BCCI and IPL regulations, but may also be committing a cognisable offence under applicable statutory framework," he said.</p><p>"Accordingly the use of vapes, e-cigarettes, and all prohibited substances is strictly banned within all IPL tournament venues, including dressing rooms, dugouts, team hotels and practice facilities."</p><p>The IPL 2026 will conclude on May 31 with the final venue rescheduled from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad. </p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>