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IPL 2026| BCCI bans 'unauthorised' entries in players' rooms; warns teams on honey traps, vaping

The BCCI has said that written authorisation from the team managers would be a must for guests to have access to the players' and officials' rooms.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 07:21 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 07:21 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLBCCI

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