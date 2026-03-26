<p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/BCCI">BCCI</a>) on Thursday announced the full league-stage schedule for Indian Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/IPL">IPL</a>) 2026 after initially having revealed for the first 20 matches. </p><p>A total of 70 league matches will be played across 12 stadiums in India, while the dates for the playoffs and the final will be announced later, the BCCI said in a statement. </p>.Team India's home schedule for 2026-27 announced: Check full list of matches, dates and venues here.<p>Matches in the second phase will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur and New Chandigarh.</p><p>Punjab Kings will play their home matches in New Chandigarh and Dharamsala, including three matches in Dharamsala during this phase. Rajasthan Royals will host four home games in Jaipur, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur.</p><p>Click <a href="https://documents.iplt20.com/smart-images/1774525332894_TATA_IPL_2026-Schedule.pdf">here</a> for the full schedule. </p>