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IPL 2026 | Ben Duckett withdraws from Delhi Capitals

As per the rules tweaked ahead of IPL 2025, overseas players who pull out of the league after being picked in the auction will face a two-year ban if they do not have a legitimate reason for doing so.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 14:43 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 14:43 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLDelhi Capitals

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