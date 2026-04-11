<p>Mumbai: The two iconic Indian cricketers in the last decade or so -- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli -- will square off against each other yet again at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night with no quarter asked, none given.</p>.<p>They are now in that phase of their careers where they are guiding youngsters as living examples while also opening the innings and batting with freedom, relieved of the leadership mantle.</p>.<p>Mumbai Indians versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru is one of the most anticipated matches and one that every cricket fan wants to be a part of. There is no dearth of excitement, drama, emotions and action. The rivalry is storied, but MI are slightly ahead in terms of head to head equation, having won 19 of the 34 matches against RCB across 18 editions.</p>.<p>This year, both have had mixed results so far, RCB winning two and losing to Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Friday with teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leading the charge. </p>.IPL 2026 | Samson's hundred, Overton's miserly spell give CSK first win.<p>Kohli apart, the RCB have been well served by captain Rajat Patidar, the left-handed No. 3 Devdutt Padikkal who has been in roaring form for a while and the six-hitter Tim David, who will be up against a team where he gained his foothold in this league between 2022 and 2024.</p>.<p>Perhaps, the only concern for Patidar with his top-order would their explosive opener Phil Salt yet to set the stage afire barring the 46 against CSK in the second match.</p>.<p>Despite the league becoming more and more batting heavy, RCB do have the wherewithal to contain the opposition, boosted by the arrival of Australian Josh Hazlewood, who was at the receiving end of Sooryavanshi. The bowlers in their entirety cannot be blamed for higher economy rate, such being the nature of today’s T20.</p>.<p>At the bottom</p>.<p>MI are dwelling at the bottom half of the table after drawing blank in their two matches on the road, losing to Delhi Capitals and Royals after beginning with a convincing win against Kolkata Knight Riders two Sundays ago here.</p>.<p>With Jasprit Bumrah being the lone MI bowler to continue to pose a threat to the opposition, it is difficult to fathom he is yet to pick up a wicket this IPL.</p>.<p>But, MI aren’t sweating over this as they believe “sometimes the best form of attack is defence,” as their batting coach Kieron Pollard said on Saturday. MI are happy with his economy rate of eight. However, they are fretting over Will Jacks’s absence and “are expecting him to be fit very soon”.</p>.<p>MI have been celebrating Rohit’s 15 years’ presence with them. Back in their fortress, the five-time winners are looking at the crucial two points. As Pollard put it, “This is IPL, all contests are spicy. The main thing is two points at play. We don’t look too much into the opposition”.</p>.<p>Easier said than done!</p>