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Bengaluru risks losing the IPL 2026 final due to political demands for MLA tickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Key points
• IPL final venue uncertainty
Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium may not host the IPL 2026 final due to MLA ticket demands, despite being the defending champions' home ground.
• Political ticket demands
Karnataka MLAs, including Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar, demanded priority tickets, with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar later agreeing to three tickets per MLA/MP.
• BCCI’s contingency plan
The BCCI may shift the final to another city if the MLA ticket issue remains unresolved, potentially splitting play-off matches between Punjab and Karnataka.
• Stadium safety concerns
The Chinnaswamy Stadium was cleared for seven IPL 2026 matches, including the final, after a safety review following a stampede incident last year.
• RCB’s play-off prospects
Defending champions RCB are currently second in the IPL 2026 table and likely to reach the play-offs.
Key statistics
7
Number of IPL 2026 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium
Second
RCB’s current IPL 2026 table position
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Published 06 May 2026, 05:38 IST