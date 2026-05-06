Bengaluru risks losing the IPL 2026 final due to political demands for MLA tickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Key points

• IPL final venue uncertainty Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium may not host the IPL 2026 final due to MLA ticket demands, despite being the defending champions' home ground.

• Political ticket demands Karnataka MLAs, including Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar, demanded priority tickets, with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar later agreeing to three tickets per MLA/MP.

• BCCI’s contingency plan The BCCI may shift the final to another city if the MLA ticket issue remains unresolved, potentially splitting play-off matches between Punjab and Karnataka.

• Stadium safety concerns The Chinnaswamy Stadium was cleared for seven IPL 2026 matches, including the final, after a safety review following a stampede incident last year.