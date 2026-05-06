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IPL 2026 | Bengaluru may lose out on hosting final over MLA ticket issue

As per convention, the IPL final is scheduled to be held at the defending champions' home ground.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 05:38 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

IPL 2026 | Bengaluru may lose out on hosting final over MLA ticket issue

In one line
Bengaluru risks losing the IPL 2026 final due to political demands for MLA tickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Key points
IPL final venue uncertainty
Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium may not host the IPL 2026 final due to MLA ticket demands, despite being the defending champions' home ground.
Political ticket demands
Karnataka MLAs, including Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar, demanded priority tickets, with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar later agreeing to three tickets per MLA/MP.
BCCI’s contingency plan
The BCCI may shift the final to another city if the MLA ticket issue remains unresolved, potentially splitting play-off matches between Punjab and Karnataka.
Stadium safety concerns
The Chinnaswamy Stadium was cleared for seven IPL 2026 matches, including the final, after a safety review following a stampede incident last year.
RCB’s play-off prospects
Defending champions RCB are currently second in the IPL 2026 table and likely to reach the play-offs.
Key statistics
7
Number of IPL 2026 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium
Second
RCB’s current IPL 2026 table position
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 06 May 2026, 05:38 IST
BengalurusportsSports NewsBengaluru newsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLRCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreBCCISunrisers HyderabadKSCAM Chinnaswamy StadiumChinnaswamy StadiumKarnataka State Cricket Association

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