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IPL 2026 | Bengaluru readies for a night of fireworks

One of their biggest worries has been Rishabh Pant’s batting, as the flamboyant wicketkeeper-bat has managed just 103 runs in four games and 372 runs since the 2025 season.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 20:42 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 20:42 IST
BengaluruSports NewsCricketIPL

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