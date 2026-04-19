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IPL 2026 | Big blow for CSK as Ayush Mhatre suffers hamstring injury

The 18-year-old, who came in as an impact substitute, appeared in visible discomfort and clutched his hamstring while attempting a run.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 09:16 IST
Sports NewsCSKCricketIPL

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