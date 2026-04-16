<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-csk-defeat-kkr-by-32-runs-3968027">Chennai Super Kings </a>pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the IPL due to a quadriceps injury.</p><p>Ahmed, who was part of all the five games CSK have played thus far, reported pain in his right hip during the previous game against KKR on April 14.</p><p>He was one of the consistent performers for CSK in the initial stage of the tournament.</p>.Ashwin's IPL retirement bomb | 'Mentally disturbing season with CSK forced me to quit early'.<p>"It is a grade 2 tear and the rehab will take at least 10-12 weeks," said an IPL source.</p><p>The left arm pacer has played 11 ODIs and 18 T20s for India with the last appearance coming in July 2024.</p>