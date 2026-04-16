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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Blow for CSK as Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of tournament with quadriceps injury

Ahmed, who was part of all the five games CSK have played thus far, reported pain in his right hip during the previous game against KKR on April 14.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 07:08 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 07:08 IST
sportsSports NewsKKRChennai Super KingsCricketIPL

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