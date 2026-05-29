IPL 2026 | Bowlers hold importance as top-order heavy GT, RR battle for a spot in final

<p>Less than 48 hours after his whirlwind 29-ball 97, all eyes will once again be on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vaibhav%20sooryavanshi">Vaibhav Sooryavanshi</a> as Rajasthan Royals take on Gujarat Titans for a spot in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL 2026</a> final on Friday. </p><p>Ahead of the batting RR's batting wonder stands one of the best bowling line-ups of the season. With Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan at their disposal, it comes as no surprise that GT have the most wickets this year ahead of the knockout match. The addition of Jason Holder has only bolstered the already fierce bowling. </p><p>While GT face Sooryavanshi, who currently holds the Orange Cap for the most runs in the season, RR's Jofra Archer will have to contain Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, who are in the top-five of the same race. </p>.<p>With the match in New Chandigarh, it is expected to be another batting paradise with high scores expected from both sides. </p><p>RR have the momentum in their favour, having won the last two must-win encounters against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They also know the conditions better after having humiliated SRH at the same venue in the Eliminator on Wednesday. </p><p>Meanwhile, GT were among the two best teams in the group-stage but were dismantled by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Dharmshala in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. </p>.Explained | What are smart sunglasses and why has the BCCI restricted them in IPL?.<p><strong>How the two teams stack</strong></p><p>The two teams have a similar structure and have been dependent on a strong performance from the top-order and have rattled batting line-ups with extra pace. </p><p>Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have done all the scoring, along with useful contributions from Washington Sundar for GT, while it is Sooryavanshi, Yashwasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel stepping up for RR with hard-hitting knocks from Donovon Ferriera at the end of the innings. </p><p>The middle-order has been largely disappointing for both the teams, with minimal contributions.</p><p>With the ball too, the two teams are heavy on pace. Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger have bowled over 145 consistently and have hit hard lengths to trouble the best of the batters. They have been ably supported with smart variations from Brijesh Sharma, while Yash Raj Punja has made his mark as a leg-spinner with the ball.</p><p>On the other hand, Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj have in most matches bowled out the powerplay with sheer pace. Rashid Khan, though hot and cold this season, is a big match player and is a run-away match winner on his day. Jason Holder and Prasidh Krishna have created a massive impact in the middle overs. </p><p>As the two bowling heavy sides face each-other, the fascinating battle of the top-order could decide who plays defending champion RCB at Ahmedabad on Sunday. </p>