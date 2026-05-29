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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Bowlers hold importance as top-order heavy GT, RR battle for a spot in final

With the match in New Chandigarh, it is expected to be another batting paradise with high scores expected from both sides.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 13:53 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 13:53 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLGTRR

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