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IPL 2026 | Bowlers need to be aggressive while trying to find way to get batters out: PBKS pacer Lockie Ferguson

The domination of batters has been so absolute in IPL 2026 that even a target in excess of 230 or even 250 often did not feel safe.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 12:20 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 12:20 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLPBKS

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