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IPL 2026 | 'Breaks ensured I stay fresh and excited': Virat Kohli

Kohli's 38-ball 69 powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a comfortable six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL season opener.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 05:50 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 05:50 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketIPLRCB

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