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IPL 2026 | Burning desire to put in a match-winning show: Jacob Bethell

It has been a tough run of games for the Challengers’ “Starboy”, having scored only 43 runs in four matches.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 20:04 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 20:04 IST
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