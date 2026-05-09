<p>Raipur: While Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still in prime position to enter the playoffs with 12 points from 10 games, English opener Jacob Bethell, who replaced the injured Phil Salt to accompany Virat Kohli, finds himself under the pump.</p>.<p>It has been a tough run of games for the Challengers’ “Starboy”, having scored only 43 runs in four matches.</p>.<p>Bethell was not obviously pleased with his form but the 22-year-old remained unfazed, saying that the desire to end his rut was burning bright.</p>.<p>“I never really feel like I'm fighting for a spot. At the end of the day, I haven't scored the runs I've wanted to and that's not helped the team. My aim as a batter is to go out there and score runs and get us off to a good start and I haven't done that,” Bethell said ahead of the game against Mumbai Indians.</p>.<p>“It's not from a place of looking behind my back and fighting for a spot, it's more from a hunger to actually contribute to this team. It doesn't feel good when you're not contributing at all to wins. Especially now that we've lost the last couple of games, there's a burning desire in there to go out there and put in a match-winning performance tomorrow.”</p>.<p>Having just spent 31 balls in the middle of this season, Bethell admitted that getting into batting rhythm was “tricky” but is happy to take one game at a time.</p>.<p>“It definitely is tricky to find your rhythm when you're not spending as much time in the middle as you would like. I can't lie, I've not got off to the start that I would have wanted. But at the end of the day, the only game that matters is the one tomorrow and then the next.”</p>.<p>Bethell, who batted alongside Kohli on Saturday before the rain ended both Bengaluru and Mumbai’s practice abruptly, said that having someone like Kohli does not add pressure but takes it away. </p>.<p>“I don’t think it adds any pressure. I’ve said multiple times how cool it is to play with him and be involved in the dressing room. It is very nice to have someone of his calibre in your team. You can count on him, so a lot of pressure is off.”</p>